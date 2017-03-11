Lacey City Council rewards city manager with raise, boosts pay to $157k

Lacey City Council has rewarded its city manager with a 5 percent boost in pay, increasing his 2017 annual salary to $157,437.
City Manager Scott Spence’s raise was not announced or discussed during Thursday’s council meeting, but contract details were included in the meeting agenda.
After the meeting, council members shared a few thoughts about why Spence deserved the raise.
“First of all, he’s the best city manager in the region,” Councilman Michael Steadman said, adding that the city has had “pretty conservative pay increases recently.”
“You don’t want to lose the best city manager because you’re not paying him appropriately,” he said.
Spence’s last raise, also a 5 percent bump, was in 2015, according to city information.
Councilman Jeff Gadman, who participated in his last council meeting Thursday, highlighted Spence’s strengths.
“Scott deserved a raise because he has built an amazing leadership team and has allowed them to build amazing staffs,” he said. “The citizens are so well served by him and his leadership that the council felt we needed to reward him for his service, and make it attractive so that he wants to stay.”
Spence, 46, an Oregonian, has spent 16 years with the city of Lacey. He started as public affairs director, then moved up to assistant city manager and eventually city manager in 2011. He replaced former city manager Greg Cuoio, who held the job for 24 years.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
