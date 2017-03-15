Politics & Government

March 15, 2017 8:01 AM

Health care enrollment falls by 500,000 amid GOP repeal effort

By Tony Pugh

tpugh@mcclatchydc.com

WASHINGTON

Enrollment in the Obamacare insurance marketplaces fell by 500,000 this year to 12.2 million people, the Trump administration reported Wednesday.

The 4-percent decline suggests the GOP efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and Trump's decision not to enforce the law's individual coverage mandate convinced many Americans not to bother signing up this year.

In states that use the federal HealthCare.gov marketplace, 2017 enrollment fell by 4.2 percent, or 400,000, down from 9.6 million in 2016. Enrollment on state-run marketplaces fell by 100,000 this year to 3 million, HHS reported.

White House: "CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong"

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded to the Congressional Budget Office's report on the Republican party's proposal to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA), during Tuesday's press briefing. "CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong," S

The White House

Eighty-four percent of HealthCare.gov enrollees received an average tax credit of $383 per month which paid about 73 percent of their total premium. That left an average after-tax credit premium of $106 per month.

More than seven in ten marketplace enrollees - nearly 6.6 million - are low- to moderate-income individuals who earned no more than two-and-a half times the federal poverty level.

These consumers would receive far less financial assistance to pay for coverage under the GOP legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, the Congressional budget Office reported this week.

The CBO estimates that the average tax credit would be 40 percent less under the GOP bill in 2020 than under the ACA.

The leaner tax credits, elimination of subsidies to help pay co-pays and deductibles and the repeal of the individual mandate under the GOP proposal would cause 14 million people to lose coverage in 2018 and 24 million by 2026, CBO reported.

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

In his weekly address to the nation, posted on YouTube Friday afternoon, President Trump explained the importance of the new GOP health care bill proposed days earlier by Paul Ryan and congressional Republicans. (courtesy of the White House)

The enrollment declines had been apparent for weeks. Insurance sign-ups at the federal marketplace website fell nearly 50 percent in the final two weeks of the 2017 enrollment period compared with 2016, according to figures from the Trump administration.

In 2016, nearly 700,000 people got coverage through HealthCare.gov in the last two weeks of open enrollment.

That number fell to just over 376,000 this year after Trump pulled $5 million in advertising and issued a confusing executive order that hinted there would be no penalty for people who didn’t obtain coverage.

Tony Pugh: 202-383-6013, @TonyPughDC

