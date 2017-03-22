Democratic senators want details of how White House vetted Flynn

2:12 Gov. Jay Inslee proposes education funding plan Pause

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing

0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands

0:39 Fire at Gig Harbor restaurant

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

1:27 The Hilltop cafe where everyone knows your name

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School