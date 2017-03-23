Ryan delays health care bill vote due to lack of GOP support

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., on Thursday delayed an anticipated floor vote on the Obamacare replacement bill due to lack of support from his own party.

The vote was expected to take place Thursday as Republicans rushed to approve their repeal and replacement plan, the American Health Care Act, using the legislative process of reconciliation. As of Thursday afternoon, it was clear Ryan wouldn’t have the votes to pass the plan as members of his own party balked over the new legislation’s impact on their constituents, including changes to Medicaid.

Members were told to expect votes on Friday.

Democrats were unified against the bill, so Ryan could only afford 22 defections from his own party. Despite efforts from the speaker and personal appeals from President Donald Trump, members of the House Freedom Caucus refused to support it. They balked at provisions in the AHCA that mandated insurance companies cover specific health services because such coverage would increase premium costs.

Republicans have been working for seven years to undo former President Barack Obama’s signature policy achievement, and argued that Democrats used their majorities in both houses at the time to slam Obamacare through. Democrats are now accusing Republicans of trying to do the same, holding hearings on the bill before the Congressional Budget Office could determine how the AHCA would impact current coverage. An eventual CBO assessment predicted the Republican plan would make 24 million people uninsured by 2026.

Over the past several days Trump has lobbied members of Congress to support the bill, to help him fulfill his key campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. Trump pledged his new bill would cost people much less for insurance plans and it would ensure “insurance for everybody.” In its current form, the AHCA does not guarantee either of those conditions will be met.

If Ryan eventually gets the bill approved on the House floor, it faces an uphill battle in the Senate.