Parenting in prison

Despite the grim presence of fences topped with razor wire, Candida Suarez, right, and her son, Ezra, enjoy a sunny day walking with fellow inmate Ellen Oliver and her son, Aden. Both women are in the Residential Parenting Program at the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Gig Harbor. Photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Skye Logue, left, shares a laugh with Candida Suarez over their sons’ reactions to getting a bath. The women entered the Residential Parenting Program at the women’s prison at roughly the same time and have since become supportive friends. Aceyn, left, is 10 months old and Ezra is a nine-month-old. Photo taken in Gig Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Corrections officers Jackie Whiting, right, and Kendall Benjamin conduct a head count of inmates and their babies. The regular event requires the mothers to be in their rooms with their children with the doors shut. Photo taken in Gig Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
While cradling her son, Aceyn, the tattooed words “Skye High” can be seen on Skye Logue’s hands, a reference to her days as a former drug user. She plans to have them removed after she’s released from prison. Photo taken in Gig Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
“He loves this bear,” said Skye Logue who dances with her son, Aceyn, as the battery-operated toy plays the Steve Miller song “Jungle Love.” Logue, like all mothers in the Residential Parenting Program, shares a room with their infant or toddler. Photo taken in Gig Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Candida Suarez, left, and Skye Logue watch with amusement as their sons, Ezra and Aceyn, make a mess playing with edible paint in the day room. Photo taken in Gig Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
A bulletin board in Candida Suarez's room is covered with photos of her son, Ezra. Photo taken in Gig Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Skye Logue’s son, Aceyn, gives Crystal Lansdale’s five-week-old son, Kirshawn, a kiss. The inmates were socializing in the day room, where inmates can relax and watch TV. From left: Jessica Rosales-Guzman, Melinda MacCalla and Isaiah, two months. Photo taken in Gig Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Candida Suarez and Skye Logue prepare a simple meal of pasta, meat and vegetables in a small kitchen. Mothers in the Residential Parenting Program have the option of eating meals in the cafeteria with their children or making their own. Photo taken in Gig Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Aceyn Logue is hand-fed by his mom, Skye. Photo taken in Gig Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Like many new parents, finding time to eat while also attending to a child’s need can be difficult. Candida Suarez, left, and Skye Logue wolf down a dinner they made while their boys crawl about in the play room. Photo taken in Gig Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
As his mom Candida looks on, Ezra Suarez lights up when he recognizes his frequent playmate, Aceyn Logue, during a cruise down the hallway. Photo taken in Gig Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Multiple pairs of Ezra Suarez's tiny shoes are neatly arranged in Candida's room. Photo taken in Gig Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
In a nightly ritual, Candida Suarez reads to her son, Ezra, by the light of single lamp in an effort to settle him down so he goes to sleep quickly. All mothers in the Residential Parenting Program share a room and sleep in that space with their child. Photo taken in Gig Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com