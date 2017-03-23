Longtime educator announces her run for at-large Tacoma council seat

Lillian Hunter, the director of alternative learning for the Office of Superintendent for Public Instruction and a trustee for Bates Technical College, has announced she’ll run for Tacoma City Council this year, seeking election to at-large position 6.
Hunter, a former trustee for the Tacoma Public Library, was one of eight finalists earlier this year for the City Council seat vacated by Victoria Woodards. Woodards left the seat with one year left in her term to run for mayor.
Hunter, who lives in the South End, said in an interview in January that she has been in Tacoma since 1968 and has lived in each council district. Her family immigrated to Tacoma from Denmark when she was a child.
“We deserve a city that works to create good jobs locally, keep our neighborhoods safe, and preserve clean air and water. We must grow businesses and invest in all of our communities,” Hunter said in a statement on her campaign website.
Hunter said she is endorsed by Mayor Marilyn Strickland and Councilmen Robert Thoms and Marty Campbell, as well as former mayors Brian Ebersole and Mike Crowley.
The race for position 6 is shaping up to be competitive: Last month, Tacoma Planning Commission member Meredith Neal, who was also a finalist for the council appointment in January, announced she’ll run for the seat.
Councilwoman Lauren Walker Lee, who was appointed by the council to position 6 in January, said she will not seek election to a full term.
More information on Hunter’s campaign can be found at www.electlillianhunter.com.
