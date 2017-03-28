Politics & Government

March 28, 2017 8:28 AM

Secret Service takes man with package into custody following ‘suspicious comments’

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

There is a security perimeter around the White House after a suspicious package was found on the north side on Tuesday, according to the Secret Service.

A Secret Service spokeswoman said a man with a package approached agents and made “suspicious comments” at around 10:15 a.m. They took the man into custody and are investigating the package. A “security perimeter” is still established.

She said she could not elaborate on what the comments were. He was taken into custody without issue.

Jacqueline Alemany, CBS White House reporter, said she thinks Secret Service was being particularly careful due to an increased amount of fence-jumpers around the White House recently.

“It seems like they’re being extra cautious,” Alemany said on a CBS newscast. “We’ve been on lockdown for an unusual amount of time, upwards of an hour.”

The Secret Service spokeswoman said she would classify it as a “security perimeter” and not a “lockdown.” East Wing tours have been temporarily suspended but other activity remains normal, she said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

