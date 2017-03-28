Why Trump’s rollback of Obama rules won’t do much for coal country

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars Pause

2:12 Gov. Jay Inslee proposes education funding plan

3:13 Gov. Jay Inslee responds to Trump's new executive order on immigration

5:26 Gov. Inslee announces budget proposal

0:41 3-year-old killed in DUI wreck remembered

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:25 TNT top highlight: Kentridge's Tyler Cronk sets school record with 7-1 high jump

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

2:32 Chris Petersen discusses first day of 2017 spring practice