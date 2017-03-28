Congress guts internet rule on privacy, giving providers right to snoop for data

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars Pause

1:13 UW Tacoma students protest Trump's immigration order

2:12 Gov. Jay Inslee proposes education funding plan

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

0:41 3-year-old killed in DUI wreck remembered

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

0:58 Mail a letter, have a cocktail