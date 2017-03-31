Key red-state Democrat will join filibuster against Gorsuch

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment Pause

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

1:08 Loved ones remember motorcyclist killed in Frederickson crash

4:25 UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith on spring practices

1:39 'Stinky' septic problem plagues Puyallup trailer park

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:58 Mail a letter, have a cocktail