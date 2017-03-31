Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are worth as much as $741 million, White House filings reveal

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars Pause

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

2:35 "He left the 18th hole of life and headed for the 19th hole of heaven"

1:08 Loved ones remember motorcyclist killed in Frederickson crash

2:00 Digital Media Class at Stewart Middle School

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

0:58 Mail a letter, have a cocktail

3:17 Cello Loop: Gretchen Yanover electrifies classical music