Melania Trump debuts first official White House photo, complete with giant diamond

1:52 Homeless female vets project inspires artists Pause

2:02 Huskies DB coach Jimmy Lake discusses UW spring practice

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

1:09 Stambaugh welcomes chance to dispute charges of ethics violations

4:32 Fox Island man not Good to Go with toll fines on family car sold in 2013

1:04 Change of command at JBLM

2:00 Digital Media Class at Stewart Middle School

0:14 Shooting suspects detained at car wash on 100th SW