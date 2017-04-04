Beyond the Bubble: Conservatives won’t be bullied by Trump

On this week’s episode of Beyond the Bubble, Americans think President Donald Trump’s decisions are hurting the country’s standing in the world, conservative Freedom Caucus members refuse to give the White House what it wants and voters tell pollsters they just don’t care all that much about Russia.
Joining Kristin Roberts to share battleground-state reporting on how voters are reacting to Trump’s Washington are Pati Mazzei of the Miami Herald and Colin Campbell of The News & Observer in Raleigh, as well as White House Correspondent Anita Kumar and Senior Political Correspondent Katie Glueck.
In this episode:
• According to White House insiders, Trump’s advisers don’t support the president’s efforts to intimidate conservative lawmakers for their refusal to line up behind him on healthcare and other policy priorities.
• While House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows has been called out by Trump for opposing the GOP healthcare bill, back home in his mountainous North Carolina district, Republicans are still backing Meadows in his opposition.
• In Florida, moderate Republicans sound grim when talking about the prospect of finding a way to work with the Trump White House and a Congress dominated, so far, by the Freedom Caucus.
• Trump's approval ratings are foundering everywhere, but a new McClatchy-Marist poll shows that he's particularly struggling in the Northeast and in the West. That's bad news for members of Congress from moderate districts in states from Pennsylvania to California. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 23 House districts that are currently held by Republicans, many in the Northeast and in the West, and Democrats are going all out to tie them to Trump.
• That poll also showed that while voters feel sour about how Trump’s decisions affect America’s global position, they care relatively little about Russia.
