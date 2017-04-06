Intel chairman Nunes stepping aside temporarily from Russia investigation

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars Pause

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing

2:27 Gavin Grant, Michael Spellacy make for potent Puyallup middle infield

2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails

2:12 Going to court as a positive experience

1:14 Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center

1:32 Man pleads guilty for driving into 7-year-old trick-or-treater while drunk

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:46 Chris Petersen speaks after Day 5 of UW spring practice