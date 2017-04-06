Ethics probe launched into Nunes revelations of classified intelligence

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing Pause

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing

2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails

2:27 Gavin Grant, Michael Spellacy make for potent Puyallup middle infield

2:12 Going to court as a positive experience

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:14 Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center