Heck schedules public gatherings to get feedback on Trump budget, Russia

Congressman Denny Heck is returning home to his South Sound district to conduct public meetings on two big topics: the federal budget and Russia’s connection to the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
First, Heck wants to know what Thurston County residents think about President Donald Trump’s “America First” budget proposal. He will host a budget discussion Tuesday at South Puget Sound Community College’s Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the event will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The Olympia Democrat announced the event in an April 4 newsletter.
“The good news is that the President's budget proposal isn't final. In the coming months, Congress will take center stage in the debate over our nation's spending. During this time, it is especially important that I hear from people like you about their federal spending priorities,” the newsletter reads.
Heck, who sits on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, then will host a gathering in Lakewood themed “Russian Activities in the 2016 Election.” The event will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 18 at the McGavick Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW in Lakewood.
