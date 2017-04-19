Tacoma will pay former switchman $2.4 million after he lost leg in an accident

A former Tacoma Rail switch operator who lost a leg in a work accident will get $2.4 million from the city of Tacoma.
The City Council approved the settlement resulting from the November 2014 incident at its Tuesday meeting.
As part of his job as a switch operator, Nathan Johnson, 36, was getting onto a moving Tacoma Rail train at about 1 a.m. that day when his foot slipped on the frosty ground, according to the lawsuit filed in late 2015. Johnson fell, and his left leg went under a moving rail car.
In the claim for damages filed with the city, Johnson, who lives in Fife, said Tacoma Rail had trained and encouraged its switch operators to get on and off railroad cars and engines while they were in motion.
The claim said the railroad car’s safety appliances were damaged and defective, and that because of Tacoma Rail’s “negligence, condition of walkway and/or railroad safety appliance defects, Mr. Johnson fell while climbing onto the car and his leg went under the moving railroad car resulting in severe injuries and amputation of his lower extremity.”
Johnson’s original claim requested $6 million from the city.
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
