Tacoma: What do you want to see in your next city manager?

In the coming week, the Tacoma City Council will start reviewing applications for the next city manager and paring them down. The council is expected to pick one by mid-May.
Before that happens, the city wants to know what residents are looking for in Tacoma’s next chief executive.
The city has published an online survey asking residents to prioritize the important issues, as well as the skills and leadership qualities they’re looking for in a city manager. Posted last week, the survey is available on the city’s website until April 24.
Meanwhile, recruitment firm Colin Baenziger & Associates, of Florida, is reviewing candidates to forward to the City Council. That firm was chosen from a group of eight that responded to the city’s request for proposals earlier this year, and is the same firm the city hired when it selected T.C. Broadnax five years ago.
Broadnax left Tacoma in January to become the city manager of Dallas, Texas. City attorney Elizabeth Pauli has been filling in as interim city manager.
The City Council is expected to vote candidates up or down as finalists at the May 2 meeting. Those finalist will move on to the interview process, which will take place May 11 and 12.
