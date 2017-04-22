Thurston County Property Taxes Due Soon

The deadline for Thurston County property owners to pay the first half of 2017’s property tax is Sunday, April 30. Due to the deadline being on a Sunday, payments will be accepted through Monday, May 1, without late fees.
Residents can pay online through the county’s treasurer’s website at co.thurston.wa.us/treasurer/.
No additional charge for the electronic check payment option will be added. However, a 2.35 percent fee for a major credit card payment and a flat $3.95 fee for a VISA debit card payment will be imposed. Residents can also make payments in person at the Treasurer’s Office or the courthouse parking lot drop box – located at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Olympia. The same fees apply for payments made in person.
The Thurston County Treasurer’s Office hours are 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Payments made by mail must be postmarked by the due date. As required by law, penalties and interest will be charged for those who do not have their payments in on time.
