Trump’s border wall goes wanting, and conservatives shrug

1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder Pause

1:13 Should landmark status for Tacoma’s Cushman Substation include its interior?

2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie"

0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract

0:57 Puyallup icon Irene Bradley on turning 100

2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails

2:25 Monstrous winter weather multiplies Tacoma pot hole problems