State Patrol graduates record-large class of cadets after lawmakers approve big trooper pay raises

The newest class of troopers — 49 in total — was the largest in modern history, according to patrol officials. It comes after the Legislature moved to give troopers substantial pay raises in an effort to increase staffing. Walker Orenstein worenstein@thenewstribune.com

