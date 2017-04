Capitol Happy Hour: Welcome to special session. (What is that?)

State Rep. Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, sits down with reporter Melissa Santos to eat tater tots and talk about why the Legislature is in overtime, again. What happens during the first week of a special session? When will the Legislature actually agree on a budget? Also, how the TV show Law and Order informs Jinkins' work chairing the House Judiciary Committee, and why she spends time at the Capitol photographing crazy socks. First in an ongoing series.