No money for Trump’s wall, plus 6 other GOP issues missing from $1T spending bill

Congressional negotiators have come up with a $1.07 trillion plan to keep the government running through the end of September – but there’s a lot missing from the 1,665-page bill.
And much of it involves items that President Donald Trump promised during his campaign and the early days of his presidency.
Here’s a list of GOP-friendly issues missing from the spending bill.
Border wall
The bill includes $1.5 billion for border security, but noticeably absent is any funding for a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, a major promise of the Trump administration to curb illegal immigration. Instead, the money will go toward enhanced technology and improving existing infrastructure.
Planned Parenthood
There are no cuts for Planned Parenthood, a target of abortion opponents and many Republicans for its provision of abortion services. Republicans have threatened to shut down the federal government in the past over Planned Parenthood funding.
Deportation forces
During the presidential campaign, Trump promised to build a “new special deportation task force” to remove millions of immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally. No funding goes toward such a force. The bill does, however, fund 5,000 additional detention beds.
$18 billion cut in non-defense spending
There is no sign of massive non-defense spending cuts, another goal of the Trump administration. The Environmental Protection Agency maintains nearly 99 percent of its funding, $295 million goes toward Medicaid in Puerto Rico and $4.6 billion is set aside to permanently grant health benefits to 22,000 retired Appalachian coal miners.
In a March budget proposal, the Trump administration sought to cut EPA funding by $2.6 billion. It also aimed to decrease funding for the National Institutes of Health by $5.8 billion. Instead, NIH will receive a funding increase of $2 billion.
Sanctuary cities
So-called sanctuary cities — which limit cooperation with the federal government on immigration law in order to shelter immigrants here illegally — will not be deprived of federal funding. Trump has threatened to withhold funds from sanctuary cities in the past.
Cuba
The bill does not roll back President Barack Obama’s easing of economic and trade restrictions with Cuba, a goal of some Republicans such as Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. It contains no language barring Americans from bringing home merchandise from Cuba or doing business with companies owned by Cuban officials or family members. Travel for educational purposes is also still allowed.
In February, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump would take a “full review” of U.S. foreign policy on Cuba.
Marijuana
The bill bars the Department of Justice from using funds to interfere with medical marijuana use in states where it is legal.
Operators of marijuana companies will still have to deal in cash, as lawmakers rejected a proposal that aimed to make it easier for cannabis shops to use banking services.
Rob Hotakainen contributed to this report.
Josh Magness: 202-383-6172, @josh_mag
Comments