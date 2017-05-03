Tribes who lobbied for Utah monument now under review say Trump team is ignoring them

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 8:07 Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps? Pause 1:31 Car-to-car shooting in Lakewood 1:47 Intricate, unique basket collection on display in Gig Harbor 1:01 Trailer for documentary on Stewart Middle School 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 0:47 What does the Puget Sound Regional Council do? 1:19 "We want this more than anybody," Federal Way's Tyler Muller says 1:41 Carroll, Schneider on Seahawks' 2nd-round pick Ethan Pocic: "2 1/2 players in 1 guy" 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red-rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status. Brittany Peterson McClatchy