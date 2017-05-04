Trump praises Australia’s universal health care: ‘You have better health care than we do’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 8:07 Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps? Pause 0:32 Spring thunderstorm rolls through Tacoma 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails 0:46 Two shot at S. 288th and Pacific Highway in Federal Way 1:34 Students at Rogers High celebrate college commitment 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like? 0:22 A little afternoon lightning in Pierce County 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

In President Donald Trump's meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York Thursday, Trump praised Australia's government-funded universal heath-care system. Moments after applauding his party's work to pass a new health-care bill that estimates said would leave millions uninsured. The White House