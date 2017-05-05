Trump’s forbidden love: Single-payer health care

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing Pause 1:20 Millionaire developer-turned-philanthropist Fred Roberson isn’t done giving new life to Tacoma’s landmarks 1:41 Carroll, Schneider on Seahawks' 2nd-round pick Ethan Pocic: "2 1/2 players in 1 guy" 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails 0:46 Two shot at S. 288th and Pacific Highway in Federal Way 0:32 Spring thunderstorm rolls through Tacoma 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State 0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like? 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In President Donald Trump's meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York Thursday, Trump praised Australia's government-funded universal heath-care system. Moments after applauding his party's work to pass a new health-care bill that estimates said would leave millions uninsured. The White House