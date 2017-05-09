President Kamala Harris? She’s making the first moves

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing Pause 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:13 Dead body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 1:15 Auburn Mountainview baseball finds inspiration in teammate's fatal battle with brain cancer 1:20 Millionaire developer-turned-philanthropist Fred Roberson isn’t done giving new life to Tacoma’s landmarks 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like? 1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway 1:56 Fox Island church explores white privilege 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today. Alexa Ard/McClatchy