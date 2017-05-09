Lawmakers need to fix schools. So why aren’t they at the Capitol?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 Why aren't lawmakers at the Capitol during special session? Pause 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:13 Dead body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 1:15 Auburn Mountainview baseball finds inspiration in teammate's fatal battle with brain cancer 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing 0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like? 1:56 Fox Island church explores white privilege 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails 1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Lawmakers may be under a court order to fully fund public schools, but that doesn't mean most of them are at the Capitol tackling that issue. Halfway through a 30-day special session, only a few lawmakers are locked in meetings to respond to the state Supreme Court's order in the McCleary case. Most are back home in their districts, leaving the Legislative Building eerily quiet for a time when so much is at stake. Melissa Santos msantos@thenewstribune.com