Democrats: Comey firing triggers constitutional concerns

Furious Democrats branded the firing of FBI Director James Comey as “Nixonian,” warning the probe into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia had been dangeously compromised.
They warned of a possible constitutional crisis, a president suddenly dismissing the key investigator into allegations that have raised serious questions about the Trump administration’s links to Russia.
“Any attempt to stop or undermine this FBI investigation would raise grave constitutional issues,” Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin, D-Ill., said in a Senate floor speech about an hour after the news broke.
Trump’s sudden action “raises the question as to whether Russian interference in the last presidential campaign by the Trump campaign will also be investigated by the FBI,” Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin told Senate colleagues in a floor speech about an hour after the news broke.
He demanded “clarification by the White House as soon as possible as to whether this investigation will continue.”
Republicans were less insistent, but not unhappy to see Comey go.
“The handling of the Clinton email investigation is a clear example of how Comey's decisions have called into question the trust and political independence of the FBI,” said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa.
“In my efforts to get answers, the FBI, under Comey's leadership, has been slow or failed to provide information that Comey himself pledged to provide.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said only that there will be a “full, fair and timely confirmation process for whoever Trump appoints as new FBI director.
Few were talking about a possible replacement for Comey or even an obvious path forward. Some Democrats wanted an independent investigation.
“The effectiveness of the FBI depends upon the public trust and confidence. Unfortunately, this has clearly been lost,” said Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., insisted a special prosecutor be named to oversee the FBI’s Russia investigation.
“This cannot wait,” she said.
Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., took another approach. “Now it is more clear than ever that we need an independent commission to get to the truth of Russia’s interference with our election,” he said.
And Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., tweeted Comey should be “immediately called to testify in an open hearing about the status of Russia/Trump investigation.”
Sean Cockerham, Curtis Tate and Michael Doyle contributed
Comments