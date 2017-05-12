Whatever happened to Devin Nunes, who once led House Russia probe?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer Pause 1:44 Gregory Trask, Connor Heintz score as Tahoma clinches state berth 1:13 Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 2:15 Hundreds mourn slain Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez at vigil 2:22 Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 1:30 Piano-playing pooch tickles the ivories for 107-year-old owner 2:25 Monstrous winter weather multiplies Tacoma pot hole problems Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said he respects Rep. Devin Nunes' decision to step aside as the head of the probe into Russian meddling into the presidential election. Nunes, a Tulare Republican and the committee chairman, recused himself Thursday, April 6, 2017. ASSOCIATED PRESS