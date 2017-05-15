Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian foreign minister, ambassador, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions Pause 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer 4:29 Myles Gaskin discusses Huskies spring finale 4:03 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 3:49 Highlights: Sumner's 'bone-to-bone' defense too tough in the mud at Bellarmine 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy