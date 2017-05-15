Washington roiled by new Russia worry as Trump accused of sharing classified intelligence

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:02 Key Peninsula Council opens office in Key Center to serve community Pause 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer 0:43 Sunrise Easter service in North Tacoma 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions 2:22 Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer 2:15 Hundreds mourn slain Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez at vigil 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy