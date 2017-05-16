Israel was source of secret intelligence that Trump gave to Russians, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions Pause 1:33 Prayers and memories say goodbye to Bellarmine's historic grass field 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 4:29 Myles Gaskin discusses Huskies spring finale 4:03 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said on Tuesday that the president didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from. He didn't deny that Trump had discussed information deemed classified, but said that the information shared with the Russians was "wholly appropriate" and available through "open-source reporting." AP

