Sen. Thom Tillis awake, fine after collapsing during D.C. race

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill Pause 0:24 Watch: Bend it like Stadium's Kendall Burks 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner 0:32 Spring thunderstorm rolls through Tacoma 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 1:39 Stormtrooper delivers birthday bouquet to Gig Harbor PD's 85-year-old "mom" 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 1:33 Prayers and memories say goodbye to Bellarmine's historic grass field 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Sen. Thom Tillis tells people he's ok after collapsing in a road race. Thom Tillis

Sen. Thom Tillis tells people he's ok after collapsing in a road race. Thom Tillis