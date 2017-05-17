Philip Cowan enters race for Position 2, meaning no City Council seats will go unopposed

It’s official: No one vying for a seat on the Tacoma City Council this year will run unopposed.
Philip Cowan, the executive director of the Grand Cinema, solidified that when he filed paperwork this week to run for Position 2, the seat currently held by Councilman Robert Thoms. Thoms is seeking election to his second full term after initially being appointed in January 2013.
Cowan lives in North Tacoma with his daughter. Before working for the Grand Cinema, he was assistant general manager and director of finance for the Tacoma Rainiers from 1998 to 2006.
Earlier this year, he was one of 55 people who applied to replace Victoria Woodards when she vacated her City Council seat to run for mayor. The council chose former councilwoman Lauren Walker Lee to fill in the last year of Woodards’ term.
“This district needs a strong progressive council member who will consistently champion our environment, protect our most vulnerable and support our small businesses,” Cowan said in a statement.
Position 2 covers Northeast Tacoma, the Tideflats, downtown and part of the North End.
Candidates have until Friday to file for office.
