Russia probe reaches current White House official, people familiar with the case say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? Pause 0:42 Teens talk about the fidget spinner craze 0:48 'Crazy Stan' will walk 300 miles for animal shelters 1:39 Move from flood zone brings heartache, hope to longtime farm family 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 2:09 WATCH: JJ Allen, Malik Henry send Beamer to state soccer quarterfinals 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 1:10 Man, two dogs die in Parkland house fire 2:12 Going to court as a positive experience Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy