Wyman gives update on her cancer treatments

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman announced Friday that she has completed her cancer treatments.
She was diagnosed with colon cancer and began chemotherapy and radiation treatment in March.
“Now there’s a period of recovery before I learn the results of the treatments,” Wyman wrote in her online newsletter, “Wyman’s Wire,” which was sent out on Friday. “That will be a challenge, but I’m confident my doctors will help me through it. And of course, I couldn’t do this without the love and support of my family and friends like you.”
Wyman, a Republican, was first elected Secretary of State in 2012, and won re-election in 2016. She is a former Thurston County auditor.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
