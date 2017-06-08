Woman accused of leak ordered to remain jailed pending trial

This June 2017 photo released by the Lincoln County Ga.) Sheriff's Office, shows Reality Winner. Winner, is being held for federal authorities at the Lincoln County, Ga., jail. Winner charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter poses no flight risk if she's released from pre-trial confinement, her parents said Wednesday, June 7, 2017, though they fear prosecutors will seek to use the case to send a tough message from the Trump administration.