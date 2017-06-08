Comey says Trump lied, ordered him to drop Flynn probe

Fired FBI Director James Comey told Congress today that he saw President Donald Trump’s repeated pressure that he curtail the bureau’s investigation of Russian election-meddling as an attempt to create a “patronage” relationship in which he would bow to the president’s demands. He said he understood Trump to be ordering him to drop a probe of ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
“I took it as a direction,” Comey told lawmakers when asked about the private Valentine’s Day chat at the White House during which he quoted Trump as saying, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.”
Comey acknowledged that there’s no corroboration for his account.
I took it as a direction.
Former FBI Director James Comey
“Lordy, I hope there are tapes” of the conversations, he said – a retort to a threatening Trump tweet, in response to leaked reports about Comey’s memos that he had better hope there were not tapes of their conversations.
Testifying for more than two hours in an open session of the Senate Intelligence Committee before a packed hearing room and a huge national television audience, Comey said he immediately recorded detailed notes of each encounter because he suspected Trump “might lie” about the conversations.
Comey said he believes he was fired because he was “irritating” Trump with the manner in which he was conducting a sensitive investigation into Russia’s sophisticated cyber attack that Democrats think helped Trump triumph, and whether Trump associates colluded in the Kremlin’s scheme.
“If any Americans were part of helping the Russians do that to us, that is a very big deal,” Comey said. He voiced confidence that Robert Mueller, his predecessor at the FBI and now the special counsel leading the investigation, would find out.
At the White House, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to Comey’s testimony by saying: “The president is not a liar.”
The president is not a liar.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Before Comey began his dramatic testimony, the committee’s vice chairman, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, called “shocking” Comey’s prepared testimony alleging Trump pressured him in nine encounters to end the Russia investigation and “lift the cloud” over the administration.
Comey was sworn in by the committee as a private citizen for a hearing that was both deadly serious and attracted a circus-like atmosphere. His prepared testimony, released by the committee on Wednesday, laid out what happened in each encounter with Trump in what could evolve into an early framework for congressional calls for impeachment proceedings against the president.
Among Comey’s other revelations:
– He began taking detailed notes on each encounter because, after he left a January one-on-one with the president, “I was honestly concerned that he (Trump) might lie about the nature of our meeting.”
– He was confused by his firing, because Trump had told him three times he was doing an outstanding job, even phoning him before he boarded a helicopter to say he was “awesome.”
– He had a longtime friend, a Columbia University law school professor believed to be Daniel Richman, leak contents of his memos to the news media, though his senior FBI leadership team agreed he should not give them to the Justice Department.
– If he were “stronger,” he might have told Trump at the outset that his approaches were improper and that he could not discuss the investigations with him.
– The FBI first became aware of Russian cyberactivity aimed at hundreds of U.S. election-related targets in late 2015 or early 2016.
– He thought Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a Trump surrogate during the campaign, should recuse himself from the Russia investigation, and career FBI officials had made that recommendation. Sessions did recuse himself March 2.
– He also felt pressure during the Obama administration, when Attorney General Loretta Lynch asked him to refer to an inquiry into Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email account as “a matter,” not an investigation.
Comey didn’t re-read the seven-page prepared statement he had submitted to the intelligence committee about his contacts with Trump. But he did offer more details and, in response to questions, some of his interpretations.
At a Jan. 27 dinner with Trump at the White House, Comey said, the president repeatedly sought his loyalty, seemingly attempting to make him feel obligated to follow the president’s requests. Trump seemed to want to develop a “patronage relationship” with the FBI director, who was appointed for a 10-year term to help ensure his independence, Comey said.
Before his appearance, Comey met with Mueller, the Justice Department-appointed special counsel now leading the Russia investigation, to discuss boundaries about what he could tell Congress about the highly classified investigation. The 15-member committee adjourned after nearly three hours of testimony, but planned to discuss classified matters with Comey in a closed afternoon hearing.
Comey said he was troubled that, after his May 9th firing, the Trump administration “chose to defame me and the FBI.”
Comey said the “shifting explanations” for his ouster, as he led a sensitive investigation into whether Trump associates colluded in Russia’s cyber-meddling in last year’s election “confused me and increasingly concerned me.”
“Think about it: the president of the United States asking the FBI director to drop an ongoing investigation,” Warner said. “... This is not how a president behaves.”
Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the committee chairman, was more restrained about Comey’s testimony, but described a “strange relationship” with Trump.
Warner emphasized that it was clear that the former FBI director had not bowed to presidential pressure despite Trump’s persistence.
“Director Comey denied each of these improper requests,” Warner said. After his refusals, Director Comey was fired.
“The initial explanation for the firing was laughable – the idea that Director Comey was fired for his treatment of Hillary Clinton,” Warner said. “Of course, the president himself then made very clear that he was thinking about Russia when he decided to get rid of Director Comey.”
Comey was a major factor in both last year’s presidential race, when he cleared Democrat Hillary Clinton of criminal wrongdoing but caused an uproar by briefly reopening the investigation days before Election Day, and in leading the investigation that has dogged the Trump White House: Specifically, whether his campaign or associates colluded in a Russian election-meddling scheme.
Now Comey pits his credibility, built from years in law enforcement, against that of a president who has routinely been caught telling untruths.
No one else was in the room or on the phone to corroborate Comey’s stinging allegations, though the FBI director said he chose after their first awkward meeting to create “written records immediately after one-on-one conversations with Mr. Trump.”
The narrative in Comey’s prepared testimony, which the Senate Intelligence Committee released Wednesday, includes allegations that the president told him “I expect loyalty,” pressed him to lift the “cloud” of investigation over the White House and beckoned – but didn’t order – him to drop an inquiry into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
It will be left to the Republican-controlled Congress to judge whether Comey’s account evidences the kind of “high crimes and misdemeanors” that can be grounds for impeachment.
Trump’s New York attorney, Marc Kasowitz, greeted the early release of Comey’s testimony by declaring that Trump “feels completely and totally vindicated,” especially by Comey’s comment that the president was not personally under investigation.
Comey did not make public any revelations about the sprawling, highly classified investigation of possible coordination between Trump’s associates and Russian intelligence agencies that hacked the emails of top Democrats and orchestrated cyber attacks to spread fake news and sow confusion during the campaign.
That inquiry is now in the hands of Special Counsel Mueller, Comey’s predecessor as FBI director, an appointment that followed the tumult flowing from Comey’s May 9 firing — an event many compared to President Richard Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre” in which he fired Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox at the height of the Watergate scandal of the early 1970s.
Greg Gordon: 202-383-6152, @greggordon2
Matthew Schofield: 202-383-6066, @mattschodcnews
Comments