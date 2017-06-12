Fresh questions for Sessions _ and he'll answer in public

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 9:28 Getting women involved in politics and how Rep. Cody scored free beer | Capitol Happy Hour Pause 2:00 Jim Jensen expresses support for methanol plant during campaign speech 9:35 Rep. Stokesbary talks taxes and getting fired from his college mascot gig on Capitol Happy Hour 1:31 Pierce County beefs up efforts to clean up nuisance properties 9:51 One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions 0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters 1:04 Why aren't lawmakers at the Capitol during special session? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Amid growing controversy, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself on Tuesday from any investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. This after The Washington Post revealed that contrary to testimony he gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee in January, he had met with the Russian Ambassador to the United States last September. C-SPAN

