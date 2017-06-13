Will Jeff Sessions answer or dodge today’s Senate questions on Trump, Comey?

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is arguably the most vulnerable member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet. Trump has cooled on him, Congress is set to interrogate him, and a special counsel could end up making him a focus of a criminal investigation.

So when Sessions testifies today before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where will his allegiances lie? To his boss? To his former Senate colleagues? To himself?

Sessions is enmeshed in multiple lines of ongoing inquiry: He had meetings with Russian officials that later forced him to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s probe of the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. Despite that recusal, he was involved in Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the Russia probe. He also had prior conversations with Comey, who testified last week that, following a Feb. 14 meeting with Trump, he told Sessions that he never again wanted to be left alone with the president.

Senators will surely ask Sessions about these threads and others, but it is not clear how forthcoming he will be. Asked Monday if Sessions might invoke executive privilege to avoid some questions, White House spokesman Sean Spicer responded: “I think it depends on the scope of the questions.”

Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who sits on the intelligence committee, said he fears that administration officials will “blur the lines between executive privilege and classification, and over-classification.” Senators of both parties were frustrated by evasive answers they received last week from Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and other intelligence officials.

“We asked them relevant questions and they basically said ‘We don’t feel like answering’ and that’s not going to be acceptable (with Sessions),” said Wyden.

As a longtime senator from Alabama, Sessions will be granted some degree of deference, at least from Republicans. But many Democrats have accused Sessions of misleading the Senate Judiciary Committee during his January confirmation hearing. Some say he perjured himself.

Under questioning on Jan. 10, Sessions said he had no communications with Russians during the campaign. It later was revealed he met twice with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, once as a senator and once as Trump’s adviser before the inauguration. The attorney general is sure to be asked about those meetings, as well as media reports that Sessions may have held a third meeting with Russian government officials before taking office.

Lawmakers will also press Sessions about aspects of Comey’s testimony last week. The former FBI Director said that, until mid-February, he chose not to approach Sessions about Trump’s repeated approaches to him about the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey said he held back because he expected Sessions to withdraw from the Russia inquiry, and the bureau was aware of “facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic.”

Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation on March 2, two weeks after Comey’s Oval Office one-on-one with Trump. Two months later, however, Sessions played a role in the May 9 firing of Comey, following a White House meeting he attended with Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The White House’s official line said Trump terminated Comey because of a critical memo that Rosenstein wrote about the way Comey handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email account while secretary of state. But Trump undercut that version May 11, telling NBC News that the firing was in response to Comey’s handling of the Russia investigation.

Wyden said Monday that Sessions hasn’t engaged in anything close to a real recusal. “When you’re recusing yourself, you are stepping aside, and this sure doesn’t look like that,” he said.

Trump has also signaled his disappointment with Sessions in recent weeks, but for different reasons. On June 5, he tweeted that the Justice Department “should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted” to the Supreme Court.

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

He also has vented frustration to aides on Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, a decision that led to Rosenstein’s appointment of a special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, a former FBI director.

In recent days, Trump supporters such as Newt Gingrich and Rush Limbaugh have questioned if Mueller can conduct a fair inquiry. Trump confident Christopher Ruddy, CEO of conservative Newsmax Media, told PBS Newshour on Monday that he thought Trump “was considering perhaps terminating the special counsel,” a decision that would require formal action by Rosenstein.

Testifying before a Senate appropriations committee on Tuesday, Rosenstein said that Mueller has his full support and could only be fired “for good cause.” He added that Mueller will have the “full independence he needs to conduct that investigation” and that there was “no secret plan” to fire him.

“If President Trump ordered you to fire Special Counsel Mueller, what would you do?” asked Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

“Senator, I’m not going to follow any orders unless I believe those are lawful and appropriate orders,” Rosenstein answered.

Later, when Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked if Rosenstein knew of any reason to fire Mueller, the deputy attorney general was curt: “No, sir.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan suggested Tuesday that questions about Mueller were sparked by a “rumor that’s not happening” and causing a “debate that is not occurring.”

Speaking at a news conference, Ryan said he knows Mueller and his team and has confidence in his investigation.

McClatchy’s Greg Gordon and Matthew Schofield contributed to this report.