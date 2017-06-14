Suspected shooter died in hospital, says Trump

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the third-ranking Republican in the House leadership, was shot and injured during a baseball practice early Wednesday, and two Capitol Hill police officers and at least one congressional aide were also shot, according to congressmen who were at the scene.

President Donald Trump announced that the suspected shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, died in the hospital.

“Scalise was on second base, and was crawling out, leaving a trail of blood,” said Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., in an interview on CNN, describing it as a “hip wound.” Scalise, from Louisiana, was reportedly in stable condition at a local hospital and others shot did not face life-threatening injuries, according to police and congressional sources.

Several Republican members of Congress, their staff and some family were at the baseball practice at a field in Alexandria, Va., when the gunman opened fire at roughly 7 a.m., according to U.S. Rep Roger Williams, R-Texas, who was there but was not injured. Capital police and Alexandria police exchanged gunfire with the shooter before disarming him and taking him into custody. He has since been taken to a hospital.

Law enforcement officials identified James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill. as the man suspected of firing dozens of rounds Wednesday. According to public records, Hodgkinson was a licensed home inspector in Illinois before his license lapsed in November.

The shooting immediately raised questions if the gunmen deliberately targeted his victims because they were members of Congress, Republicans or both. On Fox News, one of the congressmen at the practice - Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fl - described being approached by a man in the parking lot before the shooting took place who “wanted to know whether it was Republicans or Democrats that were out there.”

Tim Slater, an FBI special agent, told reporters it was too early to say if members of Congress were deliberately targeted.

Along with Scalise, Brooks and DeSantis, the lawmakers practicing baseball Wednesday at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria included Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Fla., Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, and Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C. Paul told MSNBC that the other members at the practice had Scalise and his security detail to thank for their lives.

“Everybody probably would have died except for the fact that Capitol Police where there,” Paul said. “And the only reason they were there was because we had a member of leadership on our team.”

“By him being there, he probably saved everybody else’s life,” he added.

Both Capitol Hill officers who were present as part of a security detail for Scalise, the House Whip, were injured in the shooting.

“Both of them were wounded, one female officer in the leg. They continued to return fire. I can’t tell you how grateful I am for their courage in defending us,” Palmer told Fox News.

Based on witness accounts, the shooter was firing a semi-automatic rifle, but the exact make could not be immediately confirmed.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene at the baseball field, with Scalise crawling from the infield to the outfield, and others diving into the dugouts for cover.

“While he was still shooting I made the decision that it was the smarter thing to do to take a chance of getting shot while running, ran to the first base dugout, dove in, as did the other people who were with me, hit the deck in the dugout,” Brooks told reporters.

While in the dugout, he saw a staffer with a bullet hole in his leg. “I take off my belt, another gentleman and myself applies the belt as a tourniquet to his leg. In fairness, that staffer - he was gutsy. He said it wasn’t bad at all. But there was a hole in his leg.”

According to Rep. Williams, one of his staff members said shot and is receiving medical attention.

Barton’s 10-year-old son was also at the practice, but “we got him into the dugout and stuffed him under the bench,” Flake told reporters.

On Capitol Hill, Senate leaders said they would conduct business as usual with votes on Iran sanctions amendments starting at 2 pm. The House said it would have a floor hearing at noon, and then adjourn for the day.

Scalise is the first member of Congress to be shot since Gabrielle Giffords was seriously wounded by a gunman while meeting constituents in her Arizona district in January 2011.

Giffords went to Twitter Wednesday to say: “My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police - public servants and heroes today and every day.”

Scalise’s office confirmed Wednesday he was shot at the hip and had been transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. As of 9:39 a.m., he was undergoing surgery, his office said.

“Prior to entering surgery the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. His is grateful for the actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders and colleagues,” his office said in statement.

Scalise, 51, represents Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District and is the Majority Whip, making him third in house leadership behind Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. He was elected to Congress in 2008 after previously serving in the Louisiana State Senate and state House of Representatives.

President Donald Trump said he and Vice President Mike Pence were aware of the shooting and are “saddened by this tragedy.”

“The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely,” the statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.

Trump was expected to make another statement later Wednesday morning.

Little was known about the suspected shooter. In Belleville, Realtor Charlene Brennan told McClatchy she used Hodgkinson from time to time for home inspections.

“He used to be in construction or the building trades, and then he went into home inspections. He had been doing home inspections for several years,” said Brennan, who works with Strano & Associates in Belleville.

There was nothing about Hodgkinson that would have pointed to Wednesday’s events.

“From a business standpoint, he did not seem like he is a radical - opinionated but not a radical,” Brennan said. “He wasn’t obnoxious, he wasn’t problematic. When he did home inspections for me he didn’t rile up the buyers or make ridiculous statements.”

The shooting occurred a day before the congressional baseball game, a tradition since 1909, that is played in Nationals Park, one of the few big bipartisan events in the capital. Legislators and staff members have been practicing in the run-up to the charity game, which normally draws 10,000 to 15,000 people.

Another shooting incident unfolded on Capitol Hill in 1998, when a man with a mental health problem entered the building and shot two Capitol Police officers to death. The gunman, Russell Eugene Weston, was shot and killed.

Jay Roberts lives two miles south of Alexandria. He said he was walking about a mile north of the scene this morning when he heard the sirens.

Roberts described the neighborhood as “like a small slice of small town America,” and said he was shocked by the incident.

“It can happen anywhere in the world now, but still it always shocks you,” he said.

McClatchy’s Kate Irby, Anita Kumar, Alex Roarty, Lesley Clark, Alex Dougherty, William Douglas, Anshu Siripurapu, Katie Glueck and David Lightman contributed to this report.