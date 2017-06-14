Trump is being investigated for possible obstruction of justice by special counsel

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 13:45 Don Benton addresses 'fake news' and why the U.S. still (sort of) has a draft | Capitol Happy Hour Pause 9:28 Getting women involved in politics and how Rep. Cody scored free beer | Capitol Happy Hour 2:00 Jim Jensen expresses support for methanol plant during campaign speech 9:35 Rep. Stokesbary talks taxes and getting fired from his college mascot gig on Capitol Happy Hour 1:31 Pierce County beefs up efforts to clean up nuisance properties 9:51 One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions 0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 20 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well. On June 8, Comey testified in a Senate hearing. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

