How Donald Trump is killing romance

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 9:54 Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour Pause 1:49 Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia 13:45 Don Benton addresses 'fake news' and why the U.S. still (sort of) has a draft | Capitol Happy Hour 9:28 Getting women involved in politics and how Rep. Cody scored free beer | Capitol Happy Hour 2:00 Jim Jensen expresses support for methanol plant during campaign speech 9:35 Rep. Stokesbary talks taxes and getting fired from his college mascot gig on Capitol Happy Hour 1:31 Pierce County beefs up efforts to clean up nuisance properties 9:51 One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Sacramentans Lena Shalneva and Alina Yemchuk say they think it's possible to set aside different political views when it comes to relationships. Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee

Sacramentans Lena Shalneva and Alina Yemchuk say they think it's possible to set aside different political views when it comes to relationships. Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee