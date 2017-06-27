Could Washington state government actually shut down?

Leaders of Washington's Legislature hadn't announced a deal on a new state budget as of Tuesday evening, putting the government in danger of partially shutting down Saturday, July 1.
Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour

Taking a break from the Capitol, Washington state Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, explains why she keeps a caricature of herself in her office depicting her as a vampire. She also explains why she thought it was so important to crack down on mobile phone use in vehicles this year, and how the Legislature is and isn’t like the TV show “House of Cards.” Plus: What she thinks about the former senator who referred to her as a “trashy, trampy mouthed little girl,” and whether the Legislature will agree on a budget in time to avoid a government shutdown. Filmed June 21, 2017 at the River’s Edge sports bar in Tumwater.

Don Benton addresses 'fake news' and why the U.S. still (sort of) has a draft | Capitol Happy Hour

Don Benton, a former Republican Washington state senator, talks about his new job leading the U.S. Selective Service System, which registers men for a nonexistent military draft. He also talks about why he likes taking the metro in Washington, D.C. (even though he's fought light rail at home), why he no longer works at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and what really happened when he allegedly called another lawmaker "a trashy, trampy mouthed little girl." Also, he corrects what he says is fake news about his military record. Filmed at Crown Bar in Tacoma, Washington, on June 13, 2017.

Rep. Stokesbary talks taxes and getting fired from his college mascot gig on Capitol Happy Hour

State Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, gets grilled by reporter Melissa Santos on why lawmakers are still in Olympia more than a month after they were supposed to have adjourned. Along the way, he explains how he got fired from being Duke's Blue Devil mascot and what he thinks the Legislature needs to do to comply with a court order to fully fund public schools. Filmed while chowing down on tater tots (and fries) at Charlie's Bar and Grill in Olympia on May 24, 2017.

One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour

State Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, talks with reporter Melissa Santos about how to be one of the best-dressed at the state Capitol, how he underestimated Washington state's state's love of marijuana and what kind of tax policies he prefers to comply with a court order to fully fund public schools. Also, he gives his predictions about flying cars and the date of the Legislature's final adjournment, all over a basket of tater tots (and a vegan hash). Filmed May 22, 2017 at King Solomon's Reef in Olympia.

​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos?

State Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, talks with reporter Melissa Santos about his bill to build students' media literacy and offers tips for spotting fake news -- all while chowing down on totchos. Also: the state Senate's history of heavy drinking, and Liias's predictions for whether the Legislature will adjourn before he has to shave his beard for the summer. Filmed May 16, 2017 at the lounge at King Solomon's Reef in Olympia.

Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions

On our third episode of Capitol Happy Hour, state Sen. Joe Fain, R-Auburn, explains what it means to be the Senate's majority floor leader, and why he thinks people in Washington state – especially new parents – need paid family leave. Also: Why Fain gave his colleagues sand that one time, and why he was once considered part of a Senate boy band. Plus, the best dipping sauces for tater tots. Filmed May 10, 2017 at Charlie's Bar and Grill in Olympia.

Why aren't lawmakers at the Capitol during special session?

Lawmakers may be under a court order to fully fund public schools, but that doesn't mean most of them are at the Capitol tackling that issue. Halfway through a 30-day special session, only a few lawmakers are locked in meetings to respond to the state Supreme Court's order in the McCleary case. Most are back home in their districts, leaving the Legislative Building eerily quiet for a time when so much is at stake.

Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps?

Reporter Melissa Santos sits down with freshman state Rep. Morgan Irwin, a Seattle police officer, to get his take on proposed changes to Washington's law on police use of deadly force. Is our state's bar for prosecuting police too high? Also: Can millennials really not find stamps when it comes time to vote in Washington's all mail-elections? And what's the most embarrassing mistake he's made in his first few months at the Capitol? As always, there are tater tots. Filmed May 2, 2017 at Charlie's Bar and Grill in Olympia.

