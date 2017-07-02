Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets

President Donald Trump often turns to Twitter to express his thoughts. Here's a look at some of President Trump's most controversial tweets, from North Korea to Alec Baldwin.
Going viral, budget drama and the power of karaoke with Sen. Walsh | Capitol Happy Hour

As state lawmakers push the state to the brink of a government shutdown, state Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-College Place, shares her thoughts on how it will all turn out. She also recounts what it was like to go viral when her speech supporting the legalization of gay marriage made her an internet sensation. Plus, her favorite song to sing during the Legislature's karaoke nights, and how she thinks those bipartisan gatherings help lawmakers get things done.

Taking a break from the Capitol, Washington state Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, explains why she keeps a caricature of herself in her office depicting her as a vampire. She also explains why she thought it was so important to crack down on mobile phone use in vehicles this year, and how the Legislature is and isn’t like the TV show “House of Cards.” Plus: What she thinks about the former senator who referred to her as a “trashy, trampy mouthed little girl,” and whether the Legislature will agree on a budget in time to avoid a government shutdown. Filmed June 21, 2017 at the River’s Edge sports bar in Tumwater.

Don Benton, a former Republican Washington state senator, talks about his new job leading the U.S. Selective Service System, which registers men for a nonexistent military draft. He also talks about why he likes taking the metro in Washington, D.C. (even though he's fought light rail at home), why he no longer works at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and what really happened when he allegedly called another lawmaker "a trashy, trampy mouthed little girl." Also, he corrects what he says is fake news about his military record. Filmed at Crown Bar in Tacoma, Washington, on June 13, 2017.

State Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, gets grilled by reporter Melissa Santos on why lawmakers are still in Olympia more than a month after they were supposed to have adjourned. Along the way, he explains how he got fired from being Duke's Blue Devil mascot and what he thinks the Legislature needs to do to comply with a court order to fully fund public schools. Filmed while chowing down on tater tots (and fries) at Charlie's Bar and Grill in Olympia on May 24, 2017.

