Rep. Scalise, wounded in congressional shooting, readmitted to hospital

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., has been readmitted to the intensive care unit over concerns of an infection. Scalise was shot last month during a congressional baseball practice.
The congressman had been discharged from the intensive care unit on June 23 and was listed in fair condition. MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Wednesday evening that Scalise was in serious condition and further updates would be provided on Thursday.
Scalise was shot the morning of June 14 while practicing with other Republicans for the annual congressional baseball game, a charity event in Washington. The bullet entered in his hip and traveled to his other hip, leading to damage of bone, internal organs and blood vessels. He underwent multiple surgeries.
Four others, including two Capitol Police Officers, were also wounded in the shooting. They were present at the practice in Alexandria, Virginia, because Scalise is the House Majority Whip and has a security detail because of his leadership position. Capitol Police were armed and shot the attacker, James Hodgkinson, who died at the hospital from his wounds. Hodgkinson, of Belleville, Illinois, had been living outside Washington for several months.
His wife believed he had traveled to the area to focus on tax issues. Hodkinson’s social media profiles contained posts with anti-Republican and anti-President Donald Trump sentiments.
