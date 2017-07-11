Lawyer that met Don Jr. had ties to Russian government, spy agency

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails Pause 0:11 Distracted driver nearly rams bus in Lakewood 2:30 Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united" 1:15 A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence 1:16 Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 2:12 Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 0:29 Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:40 House Speaker Ryan signs agro-terrorism prevention bill 2:39 Trump signs executive order reviving the National Space Council 1:26 Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connect Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connect Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy