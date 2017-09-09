What the end of DACA means for college financial aid in Washington state

Daniela Arias is shown on the campus of the University of Washington Tacoma on Aug. 10. Arias was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 1999 and was taken into the United States as a baby. She is one of about 18,000 young immigrants living without legal status in Washington who are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com