Politics & Government

Ethics board says Gig Harbor lawmaker misused state resources on campaigning

By Walker Orenstein

worenstein@thenewstribune.com

October 20, 2017 11:08 AM

Washington’s Legislative Ethics Board ruled Friday that state Rep. Jesse Young, a Republican from Gig Harbor, broke ethics laws by campaigning on state time and using state resources.

Young has been fined $1,000 and faces another $500 penalty if he commits another ethics violation before the 2022 election.

The board said Young often texted or emailed his state-employed legislative assistant in 2016 about campaign issues while she was working, despite Young knowing such behavior is against the law. The assistant, who the board identified as a woman, was not named.

The ruling says records provided by the two showed 25 “communications” where “substantive campaign actions were discussed or undertaken” while Young’s assistant was working in the lawmaker’s district office.

In one example provided by the board, Young contacted his assistant at work to ask her to pick up a campaign-donation check.

In another, Young texted the woman at work about fundraising: “Hey, got done with the [lobbyist’s] call. It was a nice 7,500 conversation. That puts me over 60 now.”

She often contacted Young about campaign issues, too, the ethics ruling says.

The board’s report also notes the assistant sent fundraising emails for Young’s campaign that contained the assistant’s contact information with the state and transferred contacts, Power Point presentations and more from a legislative email account to a campaign account.

Young’s assistant also worked on his campaign on personal time, which is not an ethics violation. A legislative assistant also can schedule campaign events for lawmakers.

But the board says Young’s aide went beyond that by “inquiring about issues to be discussed at campaign events and offering assistance at them, information important to her position as a campaign volunteer.”

The ruling states the pair did not honor “the line between legislative and campaign work, with both persons acting in violation” of ethics law.

Young signed the board’s decision and wrote he agreed with the “findings of fact and conclusions of law.” He was not immediately available for comment Friday.

Walker Orenstein: 360-786-1826, @walkerorenstein

 

